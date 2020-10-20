The New Mutants to release in India on Oct 30

By Express News Service

Maisie Williams-starrer, The New Mutants, will finally release in India on October 30.The film, which was being pushed repeatedly owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, narrates the story of five young mutants on their path to discover their superhuman abilities. The horror-thriller superhero flick is set in an isolated hospital where young mutants are held for psychiatric monitoring.

A new poster shows Williams’ character Wolfsbane with Mirage (played by Blu Hunt), Magik (Anya Taylor-Joy), Cannonball (Charlie Heaton), and Sunspot (Henry Zaga).Based on the comic-book series of the same name, the Josh Boone directorial is was originally slated to open in 2018.

Earlier this year, in an interview with variety.com, Williams had opened up about the delays in release. “I knew that they spent $80 million on it, so I thought, if this movie never comes out, that is such a huge waste of money that really could have made a huge impact in the world.

I’m so glad that it is coming out, finally. I hope that people enjoy it. I did definitely think in the middle that maybe it would go straight to streaming. But it’s going to come out in the theatre, so I hope that maybe we’ll get a good turnout. I don’t know if anyone’s really going outside,” Williams had said.