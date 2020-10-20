STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

The New Mutants to release in India on Oct 30

Maisie Williams-starrer, The New Mutants, will finally release in India on October 30.

Published: 20th October 2020 11:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2020 12:18 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Maisie Williams-starrer, The New Mutants, will finally release in India on October 30.The film, which was being pushed repeatedly owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, narrates the story of five young mutants on their path to discover their superhuman abilities. The horror-thriller superhero flick is set in an isolated hospital where young mutants are held for psychiatric monitoring.

A new poster shows Williams’ character Wolfsbane with Mirage (played by Blu Hunt), Magik (Anya Taylor-Joy), Cannonball (Charlie Heaton), and Sunspot (Henry Zaga).Based on the comic-book series of the same name, the Josh Boone directorial is was originally slated to open in 2018.

Earlier this year, in an interview with variety.com, Williams had opened up about the delays in release. “I knew that they spent $80 million on it, so I thought, if this movie never comes out, that is such a huge waste of money that really could have made a huge impact in the world.

I’m so glad that it is coming out, finally. I hope that people enjoy it. I did definitely think in the middle that maybe it would go straight to streaming. But it’s going to come out in the theatre, so I hope that maybe we’ll get a good turnout. I don’t know if anyone’s really going outside,” Williams had said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
CJI SA Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
In-house probe into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana needed: Justice A P Shah
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
COVID-19 hospitals in Bengaluru see admissions dip by 40 per cent in last seven days
For representational purpose. (Photo | RVK Rao/EPS)
SBI announces up to 25 bps concession on home loan rates
For representational purposes
‘Beware of online fraud under guise of loan offers’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Waves hit the tetrapods on the shore of Shizuoka city, southwest of Tokyo, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, as severe weather goes through waters off the region. (Photo | AP)
Japanese way of managing floods: Push excess rainwater into tunnels!
2 militants killed in encounter in South Kashmir, 5 terrorist killed in last 2 days
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp