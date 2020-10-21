STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

'Fast And Furious' franchise to wrap up after 11th film

The long-running Fast And Furious franchise will come to an end after the forthcoming 10th and 11th films have released.

Published: 21st October 2020 07:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2020 07:17 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Vin Diesel

Hollywood actor Vin Diesel

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: The long-running Fast And Furious franchise will come to an end after the forthcoming 10th and 11th films have released.

Justin Lin, who directed the third, fourth, fifth, sixth and ninth instalments of the series, will return to helm the final two films, reports variety.com.

So far, the franchise has seen eight releases and "Fast 9", stylised for some markets as "F9", is scheduled to hit theatres in 2021. It was earlier slated for a May 2020 release but had to be postponed owing to the Covid pandemic.

The ninth film brings back Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Lucas Black, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron and Sung Kang among others. John Cena is the new entrant in the cast. He plays Jakob, brother of Diesel's Dom Toretto.

The end of the franchise doesn't mean the end of the cinematic universe. While the storyline following Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto and fellow car enthusiast-thieves will conclude with the 11th installment, several spin-offs are currently in development. "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw", starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, has already opened in 2019 and grossed over $759 million worldwide.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fast And Furious Fast And Furious Franchise
India Matters
Option open for Jagan to seek impeachment, but should SC invite this situation?
Representational picture of a State Bank of India branch (File Photo | PTI)
SBI offers concession on home loans during festive season
An artist busy painting on walls over theme of COVID-19. (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Sleep tight, build up immunity to keep COVID-19 at bay: Experts on battling pandemic
For representational purposes. (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Kindness in khaki, police officer builds home for two orphans

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A devotee puts a mask on the face of a Goddess Durga idol to aware people against COVID-19 at a community puja pandal in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Pandemic Pujo: Calcutta HC allows drummers inside pandals in Bengal
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 cases short-lived? Centre worries over a bigger winter wave
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp