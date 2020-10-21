Hilary Swank’s Away  not to be renewed on Netflix

By Express News Service

Away, the Hilary Swank-starrer science fiction series, will not be renewed for a second season.

News of the cancellation comes six weeks after the show’s first season streamed on September 4, according to Variety.

The 10-episode series has Swank playing astronaut Emma Green, who leads the first crewed expedition to Mars aboard the spaceship, Atlas.

The mission is called Mars Joint Initiative and comprises an international crew from different countries including India. Tension rises when some members of the crew question Green’s leadership.

The Netflix show also featured Josh Charles, Vivian Wu, Mark Ivanir, Ato Essandoh, Ray Panthaki, Talitha Bateman and Veena Sood.