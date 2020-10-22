STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Fast & Furious to end with a two-part film

Fast & Furious, one of the most popular movie franchises, might end with a two-part movie, tentatively titled as Fast 10 and Fast 11.

Published: 22nd October 2020 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2020 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the film

By Express News Service

Fast & Furious, one of the most popular movie franchises, might end with a two-part movie, tentatively titled as Fast 10 and Fast 11. According to Deadline, director Justin Lin is returning to direct the last two installments.The 9th installment of the franchise, F9 was slated to release earlier this year, but it was delayed until 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic. The film is set to include some big developments, such as John Cena playing Dominic Toretto’s brother, and will include Han’s return.

While, Fast 10 had a 2021 release date previously, it is now left without one due to F9’s delay. The cast is not confirmed for either of the two movies, although the prominent cast members like Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, and Ludacris are all expected to appear. Reports also suggest that veteran franchise writer Chris Morgan is expected to write both scripts.

Actor Vin Diesel had also previously teased that Fast 10 could become two movies. With this announcement, Fast & Furious will become the latest franchise to have a two-part culminating story. Other movie franchises like The Hunger Games and Harry Potter ended their final book for two-part movies, while Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame served as two-part concluding films to MCU Phase 3.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fast & Furious
India Matters
Option open for Jagan to seek impeachment, but should SC invite this situation?
Representational picture of a State Bank of India branch (File Photo | PTI)
SBI offers concession on home loans during festive season
An artist busy painting on walls over theme of COVID-19. (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Sleep tight, build up immunity to keep COVID-19 at bay: Experts on battling pandemic
For representational purposes. (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Kindness in khaki, police officer builds home for two orphans

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A devotee puts a mask on the face of a Goddess Durga idol to aware people against COVID-19 at a community puja pandal in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Pandemic Pujo: Calcutta HC allows drummers inside pandals in Bengal
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 cases short-lived? Centre worries over a bigger winter wave
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp