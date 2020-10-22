Fast & Furious to end with a two-part film

By Express News Service

Fast & Furious, one of the most popular movie franchises, might end with a two-part movie, tentatively titled as Fast 10 and Fast 11. According to Deadline, director Justin Lin is returning to direct the last two installments.The 9th installment of the franchise, F9 was slated to release earlier this year, but it was delayed until 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic. The film is set to include some big developments, such as John Cena playing Dominic Toretto’s brother, and will include Han’s return.

While, Fast 10 had a 2021 release date previously, it is now left without one due to F9’s delay. The cast is not confirmed for either of the two movies, although the prominent cast members like Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, and Ludacris are all expected to appear. Reports also suggest that veteran franchise writer Chris Morgan is expected to write both scripts.

Actor Vin Diesel had also previously teased that Fast 10 could become two movies. With this announcement, Fast & Furious will become the latest franchise to have a two-part culminating story. Other movie franchises like The Hunger Games and Harry Potter ended their final book for two-part movies, while Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame served as two-part concluding films to MCU Phase 3.