Jake Gyllenhaal, Denis Villeneuve reunite for series

After working with him in Enemy and Prisoners, Jake Gyllenhaal will reunite with director Denis Villeneuve for HBO’s limited series The Son, an adaptation of Jo Nesbø’s novel of the same name.

Villeneuve will also direct the series, according to reports.

Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, and Villeneuve will executively produce the show. Lisa and Jonathan, who will also serve as co-showrunners through Kilter Films along with Athena Wickham.

According to Variety, The Son is described as a tale of vengeance set amid Oslo’s brutal hierarchy of corruption.