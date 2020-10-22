Legally Blonde 3 to release in May 2022

By Express News Service

The long awaiting 3rd installment of Legally Blonde is all set to release in May 2022. MGM Studios announced the news on Twitter with a gif of Reese Witherspoon as Elle Woods.“Elle Woods is back! Legally Blonde 3 coming May 2022. We rest our case,” read the tweet.

Earlier reports initially suggested Reese Witherspoon’s return for Legally Blonde 3, however, plot details were slim, and it was reported that the original Legally Blonde writers Kirsten “Kiwi” Smith and Karen McCullah were set to return. The film was given a 2020 release. However, there were few developments beyond that, and the film got a major boost this year when Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor were brought in to write the script.