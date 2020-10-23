Archer renewed for Season 12

By PTI

Animated action-comedy, Archer, will return for a season 12 on FXX and FX on Hulu.Archer follows a world-famous secret agent and a functioning alcoholic Sterling Archer, as he travels the world on top-secret missions. He is surrounded by a cast of equally weird, dysfunctional characters, including his overbearing and egotistical mother, Mallory.

The last season followed Archer waking up from his three-year coma. Still recovering from his injuries, he tries to get used to the new norm. The season 12 renewal has been announced one episode before the season 11 finale, as viewership for the series has increased significantly from last season.

The series features the voices of H. Jon Benjamin, Aisha Tyler, Jessica Walter, Judy Greer, Chris Parnell, Amber Nash, Adam Reed, and Lucky Yates. Archer was created by Reed and is executive produced by Reed, Matt Thompson and Casey Willis at Floyd County Productions. The series is produced by FX Productions.