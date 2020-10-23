Daisy Edgar-Jones to star in Where the Crawdads Sing

By Express News Service

Daisy Edgar-Jones of Normal People will play the lead in the upcoming drama Where the Crawdads Sing. Based on author Delia Owens’ 2018 novel of the same name, the film is bankrolled by Reese Witherspoon’s production company Hello Sunshine.

The story takes place in the mid-20th century South and centres on Kya, a young woman who is abandoned by her family and has to raise herself all alone in the marshes outside of her small town. However, when her former boyfriend is found dead, Kya is thrust into the spotlight, instantly branded by the local townspeople and law enforcement as the prime suspect for his murder.

Olivia Newman will direct the feature from a script by Academy Award-nominated writer Lucy Alibar. Earlier this year, Edgar-Jones and actor Paul Mescal earned praise from the critics for their performances in Normal People.