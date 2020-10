By Express News Service

Sony Studios has announced that Don’t Breathe 2 will release on 13th August 2021. The sequel to the 2016 horror hit Don’t Breathe, will be directed by debutant Rodo Sayagues, a longtime collaborator and co-writer of Fede Álvarez, the director of the first installment, who is well-known for Evil Dead (2013).

Don’t Breathe, starring Jane Levy, Dylan Minnette, Daniel Zovatto, and Stephen Lang, made over $150 million at the box office, having been filmed just under a budget of $10 million.