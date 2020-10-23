STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jared Leto to return in Snyder Cut of Justice League

Actor Jared Leto is all set to make a comeback as the Joker, in the upcoming HBO Max’s Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

By Express News Service

Actor Jared Leto is all set to make a comeback as the Joker, in the upcoming HBO Max’s Zack Snyder’s Justice League.The actor was last seen as the ‘Clown Prince of Gotham’ in the 2016 David Ayer directorial Suicide Squad. Due to some discrepancies, major portions of Leto’s Joker were cut from the director’s original cut, and the film’s underwhelming performance didn’t help the cause. 

The DCEU’s Joker was later referenced in this year’s Birds of Prey, a film that dealt with the emancipation of Harley Quinn, post her break up with Joker.According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jared Leto will reprise the role for the ongoing Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and will be joining the cast for the scheduled reshoots.

Notably, Zack Snyder’s Justice League is the much-awaited director’s cut of Justice League, which was released in 2017. The film initially had Zack Snyder, who has been the architect of the newly developed DC Entertainment Universe, at the helm. However, The Avengers director Joss Whedon had to take over the film in May 2017 due to the untimely death of Snyder’s daughter.

After Justice League’s abysmal performance in theatres, disappointed fans of Snyder started a massive online campaign with the hashtag #ReleaseTheSnyderCut, asking Warner Bros to release the original vision of the director.The result of this is Zack Snyder’s Justice League that is scheduled for a 2021 release on HBO Max in four episodes.Fans will have to wait and see as to how the inclusion of the Batman villain in the film will change the future of DCEU.

