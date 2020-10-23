'Never Have I Ever' Season 2 to start filming in November 2020

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: The second season of Mindy Kaling's coming-of-age series "Never Have I Ever" will start production in November.

According to Variety, streaming giant Netflix and producer Universal Television are aiming to start the shoot from November 10 and will be taking all the necessary COVID-19 precautions. The series, which Kaling co-created with Lang Fisher, was handed a second 10-part run by the streamer in July.

The show revolves around an academically competitive but hot-headed teenager Devi, played by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, trying to catch the eye of the school heartthrob while secretly grieving the sudden death of her father.

The first season, which debuted on April 27 this year, was lauded by the critics for its inclusivity and breaking South Asian stereotypes. The series also features actors Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet, Lee Rodriguez and Ramona Young.

Fisher serves as writer, executive producer, and showrunner with Kaling executive producing alongside 3 Arts Entertainment's Howard Klein and David Miner. The show is produced by Universal Television in association with 3 Arts Entertainment, Original Langster, and Kaling International.