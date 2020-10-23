STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Scarlett Johansson to headline Sebastian Lelio's sci-fi drama 'Bride'

Johansson is currently awaiting the release of her Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie "Black Widow".

Published: 23rd October 2020 01:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2020 01:46 PM   |  A+A-

Scarlett Johansson

Actor Scarlett Johansson (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson will topline Apple and A24's upcoming sci-fi drama "Bride".

Sebastian Lelio, the director of Oscar-winning movie "A Fantastic Woman", will helm the movie, being touted as a "genre-bending feature", according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The story is about a woman created to be an ideal wife -- the singular obsession of a brilliant entrepreneur.

"When she rejects her creator, she's forced to flee her confined existence, confronting a world that sees her as a monster.

It is on the run that she finds her true identity, her surprising power, and the strength to remake herself as her own creation," the official logline read.

Lelio will pen the film's screenplay along with Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo.

Johansson, 35, will produce the feature alongside Jonathan Lia through their banner These Pictures.

Keenan Flynn will serve as a co-producer.

Johansson is currently awaiting the release of her Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie "Black Widow".

The movie, which was originally scheduled to open worldwide earlier this year, will now release in May 2021.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Scarlett Johansson Bride Sebastian Lelio Apple
India Matters
Illegal organ trade is rampant in Kerala, says Crime Branch report
Trauma, breathing issues common among people cured of Covid
For representational purposes
MP teen hangs self after 6 marks in NEET; OMR sheet reveals actual score 590
Image used for representational purpose only
Wastage of potable water will invite 5-year jail term 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp