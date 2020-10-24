Arnold Schwarzenegger feeling 'fantastic' after heart surgery, thanks doctors

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star and former politician Arnold Schwarzenegger says he is recovering well after a heart surgery.

The actor tweeted the health update after a heart surgery to replace an aortic valve. This is the second time that the 73-year-old actor has had a heart surgery in the past two years, reports variety.com.

Schwarzenegger shared a photograph from his hospital bed for fans, though he did not disclose when the surgery took place.

"Thanks to the team at the Cleveland Clinic, I have a new aortic valve to go along with my new pulmonary valve from my last surgery," Schwarzenegger he said.

"I feel fantastic and have already been walking the streets of Cleveland enjoying your amazing statues. Thank you to every doc and nurse on my team," he added.

In 2018, Schwarzenegger underwent surgery in Los Angeles to replace a pulmonic valve that was originally changed in 1997 due to a congenital heart defect.

At that time, his spokesman said the 1997 replacement valve was never meant to be permanent, and had outlived its life expectancy.

Last year Schwarzenegger, who served as governor of California from 2003 to 2011, returned to the "Terminator" franchise for the sixth film in the series with "Terminator: Dark Fate". The film grossed $261 million at the global box office.