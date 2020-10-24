First look of  Tom Holland as Nathan Drake out

By Express News Service

Tom Holland’s first look as Nathan Drake from the film adaptation of Uncharted has been revealed.

The film, based on Naughty Dog’s popular Uncharted games, has been teased for almost a decade, during which time it was cycled through seven directors, many scripts, and several actors.

The first look has also confirmed that the film is actually happening this time. The first look features the Spider-Man actor in Drake’s cargo pants and Henley t-shirt along with matching pistol holsters.

The film is said to be an origin story as the character Drake is in his late 30s in the game, while the 24-year-old Holland is playing the film version. Interestingly, Holland completed shooting for his portions today.

Venom-fame Ruben Fleischer is directing the adventure film, which also stars Mark Wahlberg, Antonio Banderas, Tati Gabrielle, and Sophia Taylor Ali. Uncharted is scheduled to hit the screens on July 16, 2021.