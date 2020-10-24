Taika Waititi to produce 'Frybread Face and Me'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Filmmaker Taika Waititi has come on board as executive producer on "Frybread Face and Me", one of the ten projects selected as part of 2020 Sundance Institute Directors and Screenwriters Labs.

Written and directed by Native American filmmaker Billy Luther, the film revolves around two adolescent Navajo (Native American) cousins from different worlds who bond during a summer stay at their grandmother's ranch in Arizona.

According to Variety, the film is semi-autobiographical and "City Boyz" star Chad Burris has also signed on to produce.

Luther, best known for his award-winning documentary "Miss Navajo", said Waititi decided to back the project soon after reading the script.

Waititi is currently working on the fourth installment in Marvel Studios "Thor" franchise.

The film, titled "Thor: Love and Thunder", features Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson.