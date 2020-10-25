Power squad redux: 2021 to see wave of superhero movies  

Medha Dutta Yadav By

Express News Service

The year 2020 caught us smack in the face and left us wondering whether one can say anything as a certainty anymore. While we still debate this point, one thing that can be said with absolute authority is that 2021 is going to be the undisputed year of the superheroes, with a dozen and more films set to release.

While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the top 10 films that should be on your must-watch list.

Wonder Woman 1984 by DC

Diana Prince returns as Wonder Woman as she takes the audience on an unforgettable journey to 1984. Yes, this is the Cold War, and the Amazonian warrior has much on her hands—tackling a media mogul and also a friend-turned-enemy. At the same time, the woman in the golden armour reunites with her lost love.

Morbius by Sony

This is Sony’s second foray into superheroes, borrowing from the Marvel Universe. Starring Jared Leto as Michael Morbius alongside Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal and Tyrese Gibson, this dark film is a watch if you love all things vampire and, naturally, blood and gore.

Black Widow by Marvel

Ever since Captain America: Civil War, Natasha Romanoff has more often than not piqued the audience’s curiosity. Finally here is a full-blown film that gives glimpses to her disturbing past. She has to tide over broken relationships, bad career choices and a path of pain before becoming an Avenger.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage by Sony

While the first instalment did not exactly get rave reviews, Tom Hardy’s Venom got the box office ringing, and how. This anti-hero Marvel character is all set to wreak more havoc in the lives of people around him. The best part? He loves it, and the audience loves him.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings by Marvel

Though everything about this film is very hush-hush, we know that the story is about friends-turned-enemies—The Mandarin, the mentor and Shang-Chi, the disciple. If wizardry, magic, dragons and more are your thing, then this is the movie for you.

The Suicide Squad by DC

One of the most-anticipated movies of 2021, this is a reboot of the earlier Suicide Squad, which was critically panned, but was a commercial success, none the less. For those needing an incentive—Margot Robbie reprises her exemplary Harley Quinn act. There are also rumours that it could be more adult-oriented than the original.

The Eternals by Marvel

The Avengers have killed Thanos. Now new heroes are needed to save the world from the Deviants. Enter the Eternals—ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. They are forced to step out of the shadows due to an unexpected threat. It will be good to see the likes of Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek and Kit Harrington join hands for this.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness by Marvel

With Tony Stark dead, the Marvel Cinematic Universe needed a worthy flagbearer. Who better than Benedict Cumberbatch’s Dr Strange? Almost a newbie, the suave doctor with the key to parallel realities has become the superhero franchise’s most important player.

Black Panther II by Marvel

How can there be a Black Panther 2 without King T’Challa? Even as fan theories fly thick and fast, it remains to be seen how the makers phase out the iconic Chadwick Boseman and who can be worthy of him as the new ruler of Wakanda.

Thor: Love and Thunder by Marvel

Everyone loves Thor. Even Thor loves Thor. But it’s high time the Lord of Thunder got a competitor. And who best to provide such a competition than filmmaker Taika Waititi as he introduces the female Thor? Yes, you heard that right. The hammer will get a new mistress in Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster.