STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' becomes first million-selling album of 2020 in US

Released on July 24, 'Folklore' debuted atop the August 8-dated Billboard 200. Swift's last album, 'Lover', released on August 23, 2019, was the only album to sell a million in the US in 2019.

Published: 26th October 2020 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2020 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

Singer Taylor Swift

Singer Taylor Swift (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' album returns to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart for an eighth non-consecutive week (on the chart dated October 31), it also becomes the first album to sell a million copies in the US in 2020.

According to Billboard, with another 57,000 copies sold in the US in the tracking week ending October 22 (according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data), 'Folklore's' total album sales jump past 1 million (to 1.038 million), making it the first album to sell a million copies in 2020. It's also the first album released in 2020 to sell a million.

ALSO READ | Taylor Swift endorses Joe Biden for US presidency

Released on July 24, 'Folklore' debuted atop the August 8-dated Billboard 200. Swift's last album, 'Lover', released on August 23, 2019, was the only album to sell a million in the US in 2019. It sold 1.09 million that year, of its now-total 1.22 million.

'Folklore' and 'Lover' are the only albums released in 2019 and 2020 to sell a million copies in the U.S.

As per Billboard, 'Folklore' is the 30-year-old singer's ninth album to sell at least 1 million copies in the US Those nine albums include all eight of her studio efforts, along with her Christmas release 'The Taylor Swift Holiday Collection.'

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Taylor Swift Taylor Swift folklore
India Matters
For representational purposes
Poor hygiene, water quality can lower COVID-19 fatality rate, says study
Union Minister Pratap Sarangi (Photo | PTI)
All Indian citizens will get free Covid vaccine: Union Minister Pratap Sarangi
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)
Lawyer writes to AG seeking his nod to initiate contempt against Jagan
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Planning to buy gold during the festive season? Keep these tips in mind 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
However, on October 21, Bravo was ruled out of the IPL with a groin injury. He played six games and scored only seven runs in two innings. He got six wickets in as many games with an economy rate of 8.57. (Photo | PTI)
Batting, the arty way: This IPL, Dhoni, Kohli and others are also playing 'Folk Cricket'
Durga Puja traditions, carried out by many households from centuries in West Bengal, saw low turnouts this year. (Photo| PTI)
Shubho Bijoya: Lowkey Durga immersion takes place in Bengal, thanks to COVID
Gallery
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
Dussehra celebrations across the country on Sunday, which sees the customary burning of Ravana effigies amid a large crowd every year, were disrupted this year by COVID-19. (Photo| PTI)
Dussehra 2020: India comes together amid COVID-19 pandemic to depict the victory of good over evil
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp