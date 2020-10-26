Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' is first album to sell a million copies in 2020 in US

By IANS

LOS ANGELES> Singer Taylor Swift has a reason to celebrate this year as her album, Folklore, has become the first million-selling album of 2020 in the US.

The album, which had released on July 24, returned to top spot on the Billboard 200 chart for an eighth non-consecutive week (on the chart dated October 31). It has also become the first album to sell a million copies in the US in 2020, reports billboard.com.

With another 57,000 copies sold in the US in the tracking week ending October 22 (according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data), the total album sales of "Folklore" jumped past one million (to 1.038 million), making it the first album to sell a million copies in 2020.

"Folklore" is Swift's ninth album to sell at least one million copies in the US.

Swift's previous album, "Lover", released on August 23, 2019, was the only album to sell a million in the US in 2019. It sold 1.09 million in that year.