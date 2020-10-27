STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hollywood actor Halle Berry to begin shooting for 'Moonfall'

In the film, the moon gets knocked out of its orbit by an unknown force and is on course to collide with Earth.

Published: 27th October 2020 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2020 09:32 AM

Actor Halle Berry

Actor Halle Berry (File Photo)

By Express News Service

Halle Berry is set to start filming for Independence Day filmmaker Roland Emmerich’s next, Moonfall. Berry made the announcement on Instagram recently.

“Officially out of Quarantine - ready to get to work! Moonfall here I come,” she posted with a selfie. Moonfall will see Berry play the role of a ‘NASA astronaut turned administrator’ whose earlier mission holds hints about an imminent disaster.

In the film, the moon gets knocked out of its orbit by an unknown force and is on course to collide with Earth.

Apart from Berry, the film also stars Patrick Wilson, Stanley Tucci, Josh Gad, and John Bradley. 

​Halle Berry was last seen inJohnWick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.

