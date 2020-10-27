STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jennifer Garner shuts down pregnancy speculation after Halloween photo raises questions

The 48-year-old actor's fans mistook her social media post as a pregnancy announcement and the 'Peppermint' star was quick to point out that she was, in fact, not pregnant.

Published: 27th October 2020 03:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2020 03:36 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Jennifer Garner poses at the inaugural BAFTA Brits to Watch 2011 event at the Belasco Theater. (AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American actor Jennifer Garner is absolutely not pregnant and had no idea the degree to which many believed her to be after she shared a photo of a carved pumpkin inside of a larger pumpkin.

According to Fox News, the 48-year-old actor's fans mistook her social media post as a pregnancy announcement and the 'Peppermint' star was quick to point out that she was, in fact, not pregnant.

Garner captioned the makeup-free snap adding three pumpkin emoji on Instagram, "When you and your jack-o'-lantern share a vibe..."

When you and your jack-o’-lantern share a vibe…

A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) on

"Wait....are you pregnant or is this something from back when someone posted a pic and thought you were but it was quarantine weight?!" one fan inquired. "Please say you are!!!"

"I thought this was a pregnancy announcement for a hot second," another chimed before Garner, who already shares three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck, responded, "STILL NOT HAVING MORE BABIES. good grief, I didn't even see it, I just saw the matching smiles."

As reported by Fox News, Garner also fended off pregnancy rumors in September when she shared a video of herself dancing in blue overalls and a social media user replied asking if she was pregnant at the time.

Garner responded, "I am 48, have three healthy kids, and am not--and never will be--pregnant," "We can lay that pupper to rest. Have [sic] a gained the Covid 19? Possibly. But that is another story [laughing, pizza, taco, donut, chocolate, wine emojis]."

Garner and Affleck share daughters 14-year-old Violet, 11-year-old Seraphina and 8-year-old son, Samuel.

