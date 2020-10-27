STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Johnny Depp to be honoured with Camerimage Award at the EnergaCamerimage Film Festival

Depp will not be able to accept the award in person due to the coronavirus pandemic, but he will be connecting to the ceremony remotely from the United States.

Published: 27th October 2020 06:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2020 06:18 PM   |  A+A-

Johnny Depp

Actor Johnny Depp | AP

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Actor Johnny Depp will be honoured with the Camerimage Award at the EnergaCamerimage Film Festival for being "an actor with unique visual sensitivity."

Besides the award, Depp's 'Minamata,' will be the closing film of the 28th edition of the event, which focuses on cinematography, reports Variety.

Depp will not be able to accept the award in person due to the coronavirus pandemic, but he will be connecting to the ceremony remotely from the United States.

The Andrew Levitas directorial, which was shot by cinematographer Benoit Delhomme will be screened on November 21 in Torun's Jordanki Festival Center, following the closing gala and awards ceremony.

"Smith's trail of tears to document the effects mercury poisoning had on the people was captured in beautiful yet artistic and subtle tones [by Delhomme], producing yet another film that is visually astounding and emotionally evocative at the same time," Variety quoted the festival in a statement.

"To say that [he] immersed himself completely in the role of W. Eugene Smith would be a gross understatement. He literally disappeared into his true-to-life character, making the famed photographer yet another in a series of mesmerizing performances that captured the attention of the worldwide audience," the Festival said heaping praises on Depp. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Johnny Depp Camerimage Award EnergaCamerimage
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Anyone can buy plots in J&K now as Centre amends Land Revenue Act
Image of Lamborghini Huracan EVO Spyder used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Lamborghini may set up Rs 1,750-crore plant in Andhra Pradesh
F-18 naval fighter jets. (File | AP)
2+2 talks: US offers F-18 fighters to India for carrier-based operations
His most cherished achievement so far was being commissioned to create a Google doodle for the birth anniversary of late actress Madhubala last year.
From Kozhikode to Google: How this Bengaluru-based illustrator is celebrating art

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp