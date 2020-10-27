STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

My heart is shattered into million pieces: Jamie Foxx on sister DeOndra Dixon's death

Dixon became a global ambassador for the organisation in 2011 and was the first recipient of the foundation's highest honour, the Quincy Jones Exceptional Advocacy Award.

Published: 27th October 2020 12:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2020 12:34 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Jamie Foxx (L) with sister DeOndra Dixon

Actor Jamie Foxx (L) with sister DeOndra Dixon (Photo| Instagram)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Jamie Foxx has paid tributes to his younger sister DeOndra Dixon, who passed away at the age of 36. According to an homage from the Global Down Syndrome Foundation posted Saturday, Dixon died on October 19.

She became a global ambassador for the organisation in 2011 and was the first recipient of the foundation's highest honour, the Quincy Jones Exceptional Advocacy Award.

My heart is shattered into a million pieces... my beautiful loving sister Deondra has transitioned... I say transitioned because she will always be alive... anyone who knew my sis... knew that she was a bright light... I can’t tell you how many times we have had parties at the house where she has got on the dance floor and stolen the show... even gave her boyfriend @chrisbrownofficial a run for his money... well I know she is in heaven now dancing with her wings on...tho my pain is unbelievable I smile when I think of all of the great memories that she left me... my family... and her friends… from dancing in the blame it video… to Dancing on the Grammys… And becoming The ambassador to @globaldownsyndrome... from sliding down my stairs with a grin as wide as the rio grand... to serenading us with all of her music... Deondra you have left A hole in my heart... but I will fill it with all of the memories that you gave me ... I love you with every ounce of me... our family is shattered but we will put the pieces back together with your love... and y’all please keep my family in your prayers...

A post shared by Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) on

In an emotional note on Instagram, Foxx on Monday said Dixon's passing has left "a hole in my heart". "My heart is shattered into a million pieces...my beautiful loving sister Deondra has transitioned...I say transitioned because she will always be alive...anyone who knew my sis...knew that she was a bright light...I can't tell you how many times we have had parties at the house where she has got on the dance floor and stolen the show..." the actor-singer wrote alongside a series of his pictures with his sister.

52-year-old Foxx said though the pain is "unbelievable" he smiles when he thinks of his and his family's memories with Dixon. "I love you with every ounce of me...our family is shattered but we will put the pieces back together with your love...and y'all please keep my family in your prayers..." the Oscar winner concluded the note.

Dixon participated in Special Olympics when she was in the sixth grade and continued to do so for nine years. She even made an appearance dancing in Foxx's 2009 music video for "Blame It," featuring rapper T-Pain.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jamie Foxx DeOndra Dixon DeOndra Dixon death Downs Syndrome
India Matters
The in-person talks are taking place at a time when India is locked in a tense standoff with China in eastern Ladakh. (Photo | AP)
With eye on containing China, India, US hold third edition of 2+2 talks
Narrative control on J&K: A good beginning with ‘Black day’
For representational purposes
Gujarat HC becomes first state apex court to live-stream proceedings
Image used for representation only. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Covid death rate in India now lowest since March at 1.5%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp