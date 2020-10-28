Actor Lakeith Stanfield to lead Netflix anime 'Yasuke'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Lakeith Stanfield is set to voice star in Netflix's upcoming anime "Yasuke".

Stanfield, known for movies such as "Get Out", "Sorry To Bother You", "Uncut Gems" and "Knives Out", will portray the titular character who is the first African samurai, Entertainment Weekly reported.

The project was announced by Netflix as it revealed a slate of upcoming anime releases, including "Pacific Rim" and "Resident Evil".

Set in a war-torn feudal Japan filled with mechs and magic, the greatest ronin never known, Yasuke, struggles to maintain a peaceful existence after a past life of violence.

But when a local village becomes the centre of social upheaval between warring daimyo, Yasuke must take up his sword and transport a mysterious child who is the target of dark forces and bloodthirsty warlords.

The series hails from director-creator-executive producer LeSean Thomas with character designs by Takeshi Koike.

Animation production will come from MAPPA, which worked on "Attack on Titan: The Final Season".