Kim Kardashian faces criticism for throwing large birthday party amid ongoing coronavirus pandemic

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American reality TV star Kim Kardashian recently celebrated her 40th birthday in a massive way: a big party on a private island.

Kardashian shared several photos from her party on Instagram on Tuesday, (local time) which showed that the party was attended by a large number of people in close proximity to one another without wearing masks amid the pandemic.

In the caption of the post, Kardashian said that she had asked all her guests to quarantine and undergo several "health screens" before she surprised them by flying them to a private island to celebrate her special day.

"I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is," she added.

According to Fox News, followers commented on the post to express their frustration with her apparent lack of regard for the ongoing public health crisis and its financial impact.

"Brilliant observation! This kind of vacation is out of reach for most people COVID-19 or no COVID-19," said one user.

"Very selfish when people are dying and loosing [sic.] their jobs. Also doubt it very much that all 20+ people that attended isolated prior," wrote another

A third added: "I love how the elite don't have to social distance OR wear masks. called it #hypocrites."

"Did the pandemic go away?! Omg wish someone would've told me we could have massive parties," another said sarcastically.

Twitter was full of criticism as well.

"I haven't seen ma [sic] family in 4 months because I work a public-facing job and I'm absolutely terrified of the possibility of passing Covid on to my vulnerable parents. I hope you had fun pretending things were normal, but spare a thought for those of us staying in the real world," said a Twitter user.

"Lmao reading this as half of my office got laid off today," said another.

With sarcasm, a third added: "Everyone mad at this tweet is just jealous that they didn't think to fly their jets to their own private islands. it's so obvious yet Kim is the only one who thought to do it. that's why she's a visionary and y'all are stuck at work."

"People had to miss their parents funerals but go off," wrote a four Twitter user.