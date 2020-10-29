Dua Lipa to perform for livestream show 'Studio 2054'

By PTI

MUMBAI: British star Dua Lipa has announced a virtual livestream show "Studio 2054".

The exclusive multi-dimensional live performance will be shot in a massive warehouse location on November 27.

Indian fans of the Grammy winner can book tickets to the performance exclusively on BookMyShow's website, starting October 31.

The company also said that fans will be treated to an exclusive discounted offer to the live show with offers for special access to the post-event party.

"It's almost exactly a year since I last performed in India and I've been dying to come back and play my new album for you.

"I can't wait for you to come and join me for my 'Studio 2054' live experience where I'll perform lots of new songs as well as some old favourites like you've never seen before," Lipa said in a statement.

The performance will feature tracks from her recent album 'Future Nostalgia', remix album 'Club Future Nostalgia' and her self-titled debut album.