Matt Damon joins new Steven Soderbergh film

By Express News Service

Matt Damon is set to once again join hands with his frequent collaborator Steven Soderbergh in the filmmaker’s upcoming HBO crime thriller, No Sudden Move.

He will be seen in an unbilled role in this film. This will be the ninth collaboration between Damon and Soderberg after the Ocean’s trilogy, Contagion, Unsane, and Che Part 2”; the last two had Damon in smaller roles.

According to Deadline, the actor will shoot for the movie for two days in Detroit. Damon joins the star-studded cast that includes Don Cheadle, Benicio Del Toro, David Harbour, Amy Seimetz, Jon Hamm, Ray Liotta, Kieran Culkin, Brendan Fraser, Noah Jupe, Bill Duke, Frankie Shaw, and Julia Fox.

Written by Ed Soloman, No Sudden Move is set in 1955 Detroit and follows a group of small-time criminals who are hired to steal what they think is a simple document.

When their plan goes wrong, their search for who hired them—and for what ultimate purpose —weave them through all ranks of the race-torn, rapidly changing city.

Produced by Casey Silver, No Sudden Move also reunites Soderberg and Solomon following Bill & Ted: Face the Music and the HBO limited series and interactive app, Mosaic.