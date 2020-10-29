Netflix buys John David Washington’s thriller 'Born To Be Murdered'

By Express News Service

Netflix has bought the worldwide rights to the thriller Born to Be Murdered, which stars John David Washington and Alicia Vikander. The streaming giant might release the film in 2021.

The film is about a couple on a vacation in Athens, where they find themselves in a violent conspiracy with fatal consequences. The film also stars Boyd Holbrook and Vicky Krieps.

The film is directed by Ferdinando Cito Filomarino, who made his debut with the feature film Antonia. He has also co-written the script of the film with Kevin Rice.

Born to Be Murdered marks Ferdinando Cito Filomarino’s first English-language film. Meanwhile, David Washington was last seen in Christopher Nolan’s spy thriller Tenet. He will next be seen in the upcoming film Malcolm & Marie, which will also be released by Netflix across the world.