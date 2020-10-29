STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nicole Kidman to star in 'Things I Know To Be True' for Amazon Prime Video

The movie revolves around the story of a married couple who watch as their adult children make decisions that change the course of their lives.

Published: 29th October 2020 01:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2020 01:22 PM   |  A+A-

Nicole Kidman

Hollywood actor Nicole Kidman (File photo| AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Actor Nicole Kidman is all set to re-collaborate with online streamer Amazon Prime Video and will star in a drama series 'Things I Know To Be True'. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kidman will also be executive producing the drama series.

The show is her third project with Amazon, following 'The Expatriates' and 'Pretty Things' which is currently under development.

The drama series is based on the play 'I Know These Things To Be True' by Andrew Bovell and it revolves around the story of a married couple who watch as their adult children make decisions that change the course of their lives.

"I'll never forget the experience I had watching Andrew's play in Sydney, having one of those transcendent theatre experiences," The Hollywood Reporter quoted Kidman as saying. "Andrew's play is exquisite and his scripts for the series are just as good. With Amazon's belief, Jen Salke's guidance, and an extraordinary producing team, we have big hopes for what this can be," added Kidman.

Bovell will be adapting the play and will executive produce with Kidman and Per Saari of Blossom Films, Amanda Higgs and Alastair McKinnon of Matchbox Pictures, and Jan Chapman.

