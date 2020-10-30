CW aims to expand 'Nancy Drew' universe with 'Tom Swift' series

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: The CW Network is working on a spin-off series to its popular show "Nancy Drew'. Titled "Tom Swift", the show will establish a new line of series and build "Drew-niverse" for the network.

Like its predecessor, the prospective show is inspired by the Stratemeyer Syndicate's series of novels, reported Variety. The project, which will feature a Black, gay lead in the title role, is co-created, written, and executive-produced by Melinda Hsu Taylor and Noga Landau, along with Cameron Johnson.

It hails from "Nancy Drew" co-creators/executive producers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage. The spin-off will follow Tom, the billionaire inventor who is thrust into a world of sci-fi conspiracy and unexplained phenomena after the shocking disappearance of his father.

"Tom takes to the road on a quest to unravel the truth, leaving behind the comforts of his usual moneyed lifestyle, all while fighting to stay one step ahead of an Illuminati-scale group hell-bent on stopping him. Tom's missions will require his genius and flair for innovation guided by love, romance, friendship and the mysteries of the universe yet-unsolved," the official plotline read.

The new series will be executive produced by Taylor, Landau and Johnson alongside Schwartz, Savage and Lis Rowinski.