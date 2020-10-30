STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Selena Gomez reflects on her mental health journey in talk session with Kamala Harris

The 28-year-old singer has always been open about her health struggles. She had spent time in treatment centers for her anxiety and depression issues in 2018.

Published: 30th October 2020 07:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2020 07:11 PM   |  A+A-

Singer Selena Gomez on Thursday had a remote chat session with the Democratic senator and Vice Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris.

Singer Selena Gomez on Thursday had a remote chat session with the Democratic senator and Vice Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris. (Photo | Screengrab)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Singer Selena Gomez on Thursday (local time) reflected on her mental health journey as she had a remote chat session with the Democratic senator and Vice Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris.

The 'Fetish,' singer posted the video of the chat on her Instagram.

According to E! News, Harris said that she and Presidential Candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden are fighting to "hold onto the Affordable Care Act and expand it," during the talk session.

"I myself have, you know, shared my story about my mental health journey and I just read too much, I think, about how deep that this country is being affected mentally. I've had so many dreams about, you know, creating places that people could go to," Gomez replied.

"I think there's a part of me that wishes we had some sort of place that felt like, okay, maybe you just need to get help. You know, it should be something that people can understand and break down because I truly know that this is something that's important and important to me," she added.

The 28-year-old singer has always been open about her health struggles. She had spent time in treatment centers for her anxiety and depression issues in 2018. She was also hospitalized for autoimmune disease, lupus, and a kidney transplant that she underwent in 2017.

"We still have a lot of work to do, and it's something I care deeply about and I look forward to working with you on it," E! News quoted Harris as saying.

Heaping praises on Gomez, Harris said that Gomez has become "an incredible voice on the issue of lupus," which "disproportionally affects women of color."

Earlier on October 22, the 'Ice Cream' singer said that she had voted for the first time.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Selena Gomez Selena Gomez mental health Kamala Harris US elections
India Matters
Conversion just for sake of marriage unacceptable: Allahabad HC
Covaxin
‘Roll out vaccine for high-risk patients with phase-3 trials’
An officer with the seized scooter and the list of pending violation cases. (Photo | EPS)
Asked to pay Rs 42,000 fine, Bengaluru man leaves bike with cops
Who can own property on the moon and mars?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp