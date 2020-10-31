STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hollywood stars Jessica Chastain, Anne Hathaway team up for 'Mothers’ Instinct'

​The actors play best friends and neighbours, who live an idyllic traditional lifestyle with successful husbands and sons of the same age.

Published: 31st October 2020 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2020 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Hollywood actors Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway will co-star in the psychological thriller, Mothers’ Instinct. 

et in the 1960s, the story goes on to narrate how their harmony is shattered by a tragic accident, and how they explore a sisterly bond.

Olivier Masset-Depasse will direct the English remake of his 2018 Belgian-French film, Duelles. The film is based on the novel Derriere la Haine by Barbara Abel. 

Sarah Conradt will adapt the script for the screen. Apart from starring, Chastain also produces the project.

“It takes actors of Jessica and Anne’s caliber to communicate the intricacy of these two roles,” Masset-Depasse said, adding: “The relationship between a mother and child is the most powerful connection between two human beings.

When this bond is severed, it calls into question conventional morality and even sanity. In the behind-closed-doors atmosphere of 1960’s America, Mothers’ Instinct becomes a terrifying, high-pressure powder keg.”

