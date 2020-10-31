STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

WATCH | Justin Bieber opens up about being 'suicidal': The pain was consistent

The singer opened up about his mental health struggles in his latest YouTube Originals documentary "Justin Bieber: Next Chapter".

Published: 31st October 2020 02:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2020 02:44 PM   |  A+A-

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Beiber

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Beiber (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES:  Pop star Justin Bieber has revealed that he has experienced suicidal thoughts in the past.

The singer opened up about his mental health struggles in his latest YouTube Originals documentary "Justin Bieber: Next Chapter".

"There was times where I was really, really suicidal. Like, man is this pain ever going to go away? It was so consistent, the pain was so consistent."

"I was just suffering, right? So, I'm just like, man, I would rather not feel this than feel this," Bieber said in the documentary, which released on Friday.

The 26-year-old singer said his faith gave him the "overwhelming confidence" to recover.

"I had no idea that this life would take me by storm. I had no idea that I would just get sucked up by all of this stuff," he added.

Bieber also urged his fans to seek help if they ever feel "lonely".

"I just would encourage people, like, 'Hey, if you're feeling lonely, talk about it. Say it out loud.' There's a freedom in that. I could have avoided a lot of pain."

Post the release of the documentary, he also took to Twitter to give his fans an update about his mental health.

"The last 8 months have been a time for growth. Happy and healthy," he tweeted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Justin Bieber Justin Bieber suicidal Justin Bieber: Next Chapte Justin Bieber documentary
India Matters
Conversion just for sake of marriage unacceptable: Allahabad HC
Covaxin
‘Roll out vaccine for high-risk patients with phase-3 trials’
An officer with the seized scooter and the list of pending violation cases. (Photo | EPS)
Asked to pay Rs 42,000 fine, Bengaluru man leaves bike with cops
Who can own property on the moon and mars?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp