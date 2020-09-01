Ariana Grande becomes first woman to reach 200 million followers mark on Instagram 

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Pop star Ariana Grande has become the first woman to have 200 million followers of photo-video sharing platform Instagram.

The 27-year-old musician is followed by reality TV star-entrepreneur Kylie Jenner and singer-actor Selena Gomez with 193 and 190 million followers, respectively.

Friend and collaborator Lady Gaga congratulated Grande on achieving the milestone.

"(Congratulations) to my friend @arianagrande for 200 million followers! You're a queen! Wear that crown!" Gaga wrote on Twitter.

The duo recently performed their hit single, "Rain on Me at the VMAs and also won the award for best collaboration on the track.