BTS creates history as 'Dynamite' tops Billboard Hot 100 chart, becomes first from South Korea to top

The music video reached new heights on YouTube, garnering 101.1 million views within 24 hours post its release

Published: 01st September 2020 02:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2020 02:24 PM   |  A+A-

South Korean K-Pop boy-band BTS

South Korean K-Pop boy-band BTS. (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Celebrations galore for BTS as the South Korean music sensation became the first pop act from the country to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart with their first full-English single "Dynamite" to debut at numero uno.

The development comes a day after the group, whose full name is Bangtan Sonyeondan or Beyond The Scenes as they are known to global audience, won all four categories in which they were nominated at the MTV Video Music Awards for their powerful anthem "On".

The septet -- comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook -- earned trophies for best pop, best K-pop, best group and best choreography.

They also performed "Dynamite" live for the very first time.

According to Billboard, "Dynamite" "roars in with 33.9 million U.S. streams and 300,000 sold" and marked the biggest digital sales week in nearly three years since Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" launched in September 2017.

Jimin took to Twitter to thank their fans, known as ARMY, for their love and support through the years in an emotional post.

"Tears kept coming. (I) didn't know what to say," Jimin wrote.

"I'm out of my mind now but you guys made this (happen)," he added.

The achievement has also come on a day when Jungkook, the youngest BTS member, is celebrating his 23rd birthday.

"Dynamite", which was released by BigHit Entertainment/Columbia Records on August 21, is full of zest, positive vibes and dealing with life one step at a time as one feels "heavy" amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The music video reached new heights on YouTube, garnering 101.1 million views within 24 hours post its release and garnering over 3 million peak concurrent viewers immediately upon release.

The label also released a B-side version of "Dynamite", featuring bloopers from the song's shoot. The band, which enjoys a massive fan following across cultures, has hits such as "Blood Sweat And Tears"; "Not Today"; "Spring Day"; "DNA" and "Boy With Luv" to their credit.

