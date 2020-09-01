STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Filmmaker Peyton Reed to feature Ant-Man, The Wasp as equal in 'Ant-Man 3'

Published: 01st September 2020 03:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2020 03:04 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Filmmaker Peyton Reed says his upcoming directorial "Ant-Man 3" will feature superheroes Ant-Man and The Wasp as equals.

The series started with 2015's "Ant-Man" that narrated the origin story of Scott Lang, played by Paul Rudd, becoming the titular superhero.

Its 2018 follow-up, "Ant-Man and the Wasp" saw him returning opposite his love interest, Hope Van Dyne, essayed by Evangeline Lilly, taking on the mantle of The Wasp.

In an interview with Yahoo, Reed said the third part will delve into the "partnership" between the two superheroes.

"They're a partnership, and she's a very, very important part of that. And that was a very gratifying thing, I guess technically we were the first Marvel movie with a female hero in the title of the movie," the 56-year-old director said.

"Finding that balance in that movie, that's very important to me because that's very much a men's playing field, historically. But that's really, really changing now in a great way," he added.

In a separate interview with Collider, Reed teased that the threequel will be "much bigger, more sprawling" than the previous installments.

"We are working away through the pandemic. There's some really exciting things in store, none of which, of course, I could speak to you about right now, as is the Marvel way.

"I think the third 'Ant-Man' movie is going to be a much bigger, more sprawling movie than the first two. It's going to have a very different visual template," he said.

"Ant-Man 3" is expected to be released in 2022 by Marvel Studios.

