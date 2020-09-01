Mariah Carey's Christmas special set for premiere at Apple TV+

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Singer Mariah Carey is coming up with a Christmas special, which is set for premiere later this year on Apple TV+.

The special will debut on the heels of the 25th anniversary of Carey's bestselling holiday anthem 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'.

Described as an 'innovative special' that "will combine music, dancing and animation driven by a universally heartwarming story that brings the world together", the special will feature Carey along with a star-studded lineup of surprise guest appearances, reported Deadline.

Apart from Carey, Ian Stewart, Raj Kapoor, and Ashley Edens executive produce for Done + Dusted production company.

Hamish Hamilton and Roman Coppola will direct the special.

Carey recently announced that her upcoming memoir, "The Meaning of Mariah Carey", will release on September 29.