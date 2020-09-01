Shailene Woodley, Julie Bowen and John Ortiz join 'The Fallout' 

By PTI

LOS ANGELEs: High-school drama film "The Fallout" has added Shailene Woodley, Julie Bowen, John Ortiz and Will Ropp to its cast.

The quartet join already announced members Jenna Ortega, Maddie Zeigler, and Niles Fitch, reported Deadline.

The plot follows Ortega, a high school student named Vada who navigates the emotional fallout she experiences in the wake of a school tragedy.

Relationships with her family, friends and view on the world are forever altered.

The film, which hails from Clear Horizon, is written and helmed by "What If" actor Megan Park.

The movie marks Park's directorial debut.

"The Fallout" will be produced by David Brown, Giulia Prenna, Joannie Burstein, Rebecca Miller, Cara Shine and Todd Lundbohm.

It is slated to wrap its four-week shoot here this week.