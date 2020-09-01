STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, Cherry Seaborn welcome first child

Sheeran and Seaborn, who have been in a relationship since 2015, tied the knot in a low-key ceremony last January.

Published: 01st September 2020 04:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2020 04:14 PM   |  A+A-

Singer Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn. (Photo | Twitter)

Singer Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

LONDON: Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran on Tuesday announced that he and wife Cherry Seaborn have become parents to their first child, a baby girl whom they have named Lyra.

Sheeran, who was on a social media hiatus since last December, gave an update to fans on Instagram.

"A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you. Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter - Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. We are completely in love with her," the "Shape of You" hitmaker wrote.

Requesting privacy, Sheeran said both the mother and child were doing "amazing".

"We are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I'll see you when it's time to come back," he added.

Reports about the couple expecting a child started circulating in August.

Sheeran and Seaborn, who have been in a relationship since 2015, tied the knot in a low-key ceremony last January.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ed Sheera Cherry Seaborn
India Matters
A health worker returns after taking a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. (Photo | AP)
54% Covid-19 cases in India are in the 18-44 years age group: Centre
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing. (Photo | PTI)
One-fifth of Chennai's population exposed to coronavirus, finds sero survey 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
NEP-based curriculum not before 2023, says NCERT director
People wearing protective face masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus wait in a queue to get temperature check and the health code in Beijing, China. (Photo | AP)
Chinese bus research adds to evidence of virus airborne spread

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A boy wearing a mask to prevent COVID-19 infection. (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
The Covid Debate | Masks and physical distancing can help achieve lockdown effect
President Pranab Mukherjee having a view of a rare book signed by Lord George Curzon at therenovated library of Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Pranab Mukherjee: The PM India never had
Gallery
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
Born on December 11, 1935 in the small village of Mirati in West Bengal's Birbhum district, Pranab Mukherjee received early lessons in life from his freedom fighter parents. (Photo | Express archives)
Remembering Pranab da- A glimpse into Congress stalwart's life
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp