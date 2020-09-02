STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Hollywood star Gerard Butler to front action-thriller 'Copshop'

The actor, who has action trilogy "Fallen" series to his credit, will share the screen with Frank Grillo in the feature film.

Published: 02nd September 2020 02:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2020 02:19 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Gerard Butler (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Gerard Butler has booked another action-thriller titled "Copshop" as his next project.

The actor, who has action trilogy "Fallen" series to his credit, will share the screen with Frank Grillo in the feature film.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Joe Carnahan, who has helmed movies like "The Grey" and "The A-Team", will direct.

Copshop revolves around a small-town police station which becomes the unlikely battleground between a professional hitman (Butler), a smart rookie female cop, and a double-crossing con man (Grillo), who seeks refuge behind bars with no place left to run.

Kurt McLeod penned the original screenplay based on a story he co-wrote with Mark Williams.

Carnahan worked on the most recent draft.

Producers include Williams and Tai Duncan of Zero Gravity Management, Warren Goz and Eric Gold of Sculptor Media, Butler and Alan Siegel via G-BASE Productions, and Carnahan and Grillo through their WarParty Films.

Newly-relaunched distributor Open Road Films will release the film theatrically in the US, with STXInternational handling foreign distribution.

"Copshop", set to be shot in Georgia and New Mexico, will start principal photography in October.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gerard Butler Copshop
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh High Court
One can bring permissible amount of liquor from other states: Andhra HC
No more posters on Covid houses in Bengaluru
After a month-long demolition work, the Secretariat premises looks completely flattened on Wednesday.
Telangana likely to accord BC status to 17 more castes
A boy gets tested for Covid-19 at Fever Hospital in Hyderabad on Monday | RVK Rao
Shocking mismatch in Hyderabad’s Covid numbers 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity | Meghana Sastry
COVID19: Bengaluru salon opens up, finds innovative ways to reduce touch
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Indian Government bans PUBG, 118 other Chinese apps
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp