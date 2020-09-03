Jamie Foxx’s comedy series 'Dad Stop Embarrassing Me' ordered at Netflix

By Express News Service

Oscar-winner Jamie Foxx is set to star in and executive produce a comedy series for Netflix, titled Dad Stop Embarrassing Me.

The family drama is based on the actor’s relationship with his daughter Corinne. She is attached to produce the series.

Some of the other cast members include David Alan Grier, Kyla-Drew, Porscha Coleman, Jonathan Kite, Heather Hemmens and Valente Rodriguez.

Ken Whittingham, popular for his work in Modern Family and Black-ish, is set to direct. Meanwhile, Bentley Kyle Evans will serve as the showrunner. Netflix has now officially finalised the series order.

