'Game of Thrones' actor Kit Harington to guest star in 'Criminal' season 2

Besides Kit Harington, the show will also feature actors Sharon Horgan, Kunal Nayyar and Sophie Okonedo.

Published: 04th September 2020 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2020 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

Kit Harington (File Photo)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Game of Thrones" alum Kit Harington is set to guest-star in the second season of Netflix series "Criminal".

The police interrogation drama, created by George Kay, debuted in September last year.

Besides Harington, the show will also feature actors Sharon Horgan, Kunal Nayyar and Sophie Okonedo, reported Deadline.

The show takes place exclusively within the confines of a police interview suite.

It is a stripped-down, cat-and-mouse drama that will focus on the intense mental conflict between the police officer and the suspect in question.

The first season featured Nicholas Pinnock, Katherine Kelly, Lee Ingleby, Mark Stanley, Rochenda Sandall and Shubham Saraf.

Popular British names David Tennant and Hayley Atwell were guest actors for the first season.

Harington became popular after he played Jon Snow over eight seasons on HBO's epic fantasy series "Game of Thrones".

The actor will next be seen in Marvel Studios tentpole "Eternals", which will release in February 2021.

