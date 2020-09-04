STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Miley Cyrus says MTV VMAs director made sexist comment before her performance

The 'Wrecking Ball' singer said that one of her bracelets got entangled with something backstage before she appeared on the stage to perform her new single 'Midnight Sky.'

Published: 04th September 2020 03:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2020 03:34 PM   |  A+A-

Miley Cyrus

Popstar Miley Cyrus (Photo | Miley Cyrus Twitter)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Four days after she won two awards at the MTV's Video Music Awards, musician and actor Miley Cyrus during a recent interview said that the director of the VMAs made a sexist comments toward her.

The statement came during her recent appearance on 'The Joe Rogan Experience,' reported Fox News.

The 'Wrecking Ball' singer said that one of her bracelets got entangled with something backstage before she appeared on the stage to perform her new single 'Midnight Sky.'

"They said, 'You know, you want to be treated like a guy and look like a guy, we wouldn't be dealing with this if a guy was doing it,'" Fox News quoted Miley as saying and referring to the show directors.

The former 'Hannah Montana' actor said that the comment from the show director followed after she had put forward some questions regarding her performance at the show.

"I was just asking some questions. I wanted the lights to be turned off, and then the lighting of the room to just be lighting me. So no key light, no beauty light. The beauty light is always used on women and I said, 'Turn the lights off. You would never tell Travis Scott or Adam Levine that he couldn't turn the beauty light off'" she said.

The directors then agreed to her suggestion on the lightings stating that they will just do the same thing that they do with the "guys."

Further during the interview, the singer also spoke about losing her home in the 2018 wildfires and how that affected her and her music.

