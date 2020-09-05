STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
American actor Anna Faris exits 'Mom' after 7 seasons

The outlet said Faris' departure is not coronavirus-related and her decision was simply because she wants to pursue other opportunities.

Published: 05th September 2020 06:59 PM

Anna Faris and Allison Janney in Mom.

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American actor Anna Faris is bowing out of her role in the popular CBS sitcom 'Mom.'

According to Fox News, the 43-year-old Faris is exiting as one of the comedy series' two title standouts, will not be alongside former co-star Allison Janney when the show returns for its eighth season. The Production House of the sitcom Warner Bros. also announced that they have no plans to recast her character- Christy Plunkett- for the upcoming series, as Faris was their only choice for the role.

The outlet said Faris' departure is not coronavirus-related and her decision was simply because she wants to pursue other opportunities.

The 'The Scary Movie' actor and Janney had been an inseparable packaged deal on the program for seven seasons in which Faris' character was a single mother who struggled with alcoholism.

The 'Unqualified' podcast host Faris said in a statement, "The past seven years on 'Mom' have been some of the most fulfilling and rewarding of my career."

She thanked show creator Chuck Lorre, the writers and her castmates for wonderful work experience.As per Fox News, a statement from Warner Bros. thanked Faris for her "beautiful portrayal" of Plunkett on the long-running program.

"From the inception of 'Mom,' Anna was the first and only choice for the role of Christy. We are so proud of the stories we have been able to tell during Anna's seven years with us," Warner Bros. TV and Chuck Lorre Productions said in a joint statement.

Faris said in her note that she'll "be watching next season and rooting for my TV family."

