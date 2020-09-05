STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Michael Rooker opens up about his COVID-19 battle

The 65-year-old took to Facebook on Friday to share the photo of his most recent COVID-19 test result, saying that he had isolated himself to an Airstream traveller after his diagnosis.

Published: 05th September 2020 01:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2020 01:00 PM   |  A+A-

Michael Rooker poses for a photograph. (Photo | AFP)

Michael Rooker poses for a photograph. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Guardians of the Galaxy" star Michael Rooker has revealed that he had contracted coronavirus but has now tested negative for it.

The 65-year-old took to Facebook on Friday to share the photo of his most recent COVID-19 test result, saying that he had isolated himself to an Airstream traveller after his diagnosis.

"If y'all ain't figured it out by now why I've been isolating in this crazy awesome Airstream of mine, let me help y'all out by saying I've been fighting off COVID-19. and I have to let y'all know it has been quite a battle. And as in any war, ALL is fair," the actor said.

"And IN the middle of this epic battle I've come to the conclusion that there ain't a whole heck of a lot one can do externally, to fight off COVID-19 once it has gotten into your body. This is my personal opinion, definitely not the conclusion of some scientific study. The real battle takes place internally, on a cellular level," he added.

Rooker said that he chose not to take any extra medicines, vitamins or supplements while dealing with the virus symptoms.

"I felt that if my immune system was not already prepared for this battle loading up with all this extra stuff would only do me damage as kidneys and liver would have been gravely stressed.

.."In the process of fighting off COVID-19, I could feel and see the results of those daily battles, by how Ifelt and looked the next day.

I was either feeling like crap, or pretty dang good, semi human in fact," he added.

Rooker concluded that though the virus "put up a pretty good fight", his body has "won the war".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Guardians of the Galaxy Michael Rooker COVID-19
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Doctors treat a burn Muslim worshipper in a hospital in Dhaka. (File photo| AP)
Bangladesh Mosque Blast: Seven-year-old among 24 dead in AC explosion
K K Shailaja
Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja named ‘Top Thinker’ by UK magazine
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp