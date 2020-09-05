Michael Rooker opens up about his COVID-19 battle

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Guardians of the Galaxy" star Michael Rooker has revealed that he had contracted coronavirus but has now tested negative for it.

The 65-year-old took to Facebook on Friday to share the photo of his most recent COVID-19 test result, saying that he had isolated himself to an Airstream traveller after his diagnosis.

"If y'all ain't figured it out by now why I've been isolating in this crazy awesome Airstream of mine, let me help y'all out by saying I've been fighting off COVID-19. and I have to let y'all know it has been quite a battle. And as in any war, ALL is fair," the actor said.

"And IN the middle of this epic battle I've come to the conclusion that there ain't a whole heck of a lot one can do externally, to fight off COVID-19 once it has gotten into your body. This is my personal opinion, definitely not the conclusion of some scientific study. The real battle takes place internally, on a cellular level," he added.

Rooker said that he chose not to take any extra medicines, vitamins or supplements while dealing with the virus symptoms.

"I felt that if my immune system was not already prepared for this battle loading up with all this extra stuff would only do me damage as kidneys and liver would have been gravely stressed.

.."In the process of fighting off COVID-19, I could feel and see the results of those daily battles, by how Ifelt and looked the next day.

I was either feeling like crap, or pretty dang good, semi human in fact," he added.

Rooker concluded that though the virus "put up a pretty good fight", his body has "won the war".