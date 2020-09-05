Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead prequel, anime spin-off in works

By Express News Service

Even before the release of Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead on Netflix, a prequel film and a spin-off anime series are in development with the streamer.

In a statement, Synder has said, “I’m incredibly excited for the opportunity to partner with Netflix again as we expand the Army of the Dead universe with both an international prequel, as well as exploring the visually dynamic world of animation.”

The film penned by Synder along with Shay Hatten is about a heist during a zombie outbreak. It is scheduled to release on Netflix next year. Hatten is also set to write both the prequel and the spin-off.

The cast includes Dave Bautista, Huma Qureshi, and Garret Dillahunt, among others.