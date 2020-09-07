STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Filmmaker David Fincher’s 'Mank' first-look images unveiled

Citizen Kane, which was released in 1941, is about a wealthy publisher and industrialist named Charles Foster Kane.

Hollywood director David Fincher

Hollywood director David Fincher (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

After Gone Girl, which was released in 2016, David Fincher has come up with a period film titled Mank, which is about Herman Mankiewicz, the Academy-award winning screenwriter of Citizen Kane.

As the film turns 79, the first-look images of Mank have been unveiled. The film stars Gary Oldman as Herman Mankiewicz and is predominantly about the making of Citizen Kane, which is still considered to be one of the best achievements in cinema.

Citizen Kane, which was released in 1941, is about a wealthy publisher and industrialist named Charles Foster Kane. The story explores his nature and predicament in the aftermath of his death. It was nominated for several Oscar Awards but it won for the Best Screenplay.

The award was shared by Mank and Orson Welles, who is also the director of the film.Other than Gary Oldman, Mank also stars Lilly Collins, Amanda Seyfried, and Tom Burke.

