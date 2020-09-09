Liev Schreiber to star in film adaptation of Ernest Hemingway’s 'Across The River And Into The Trees'

By Express News Service

Liev Schreiber, known for his roles in Spotlight and Ray Donovan, is set to play the lead role in the film adaptation of Ernest Hemingway’s novel Across The River And Into The Trees.

He will essay the role of Colonel Richard Cantwell, which is said to be a semi-autobiographical character based partly on Hemingway himself and partly on his friend Colonel Buck Lanham.

As the novel is set in Venice, the crew will begin production in the city from next month. The film will be helmed by Spanish filmmaker Paula Ortiz based on a screenplay by Peter Flannery (known for his work in The Devil’s Whore).

Matilda De Angelis, Laura Morante, Javier Camara and Giancarlo Giannini will also feature in the film. Robert MacLean of Tribune Pictures is attached to produce, along with John Smallcombe and Ken Gord.

The plot, set in the post World War II era, is about an American officer with a terminal sickness who develops feelings for a woman and hopes to live. Other cast and crew details are expected to be announced soon.