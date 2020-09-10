STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Netflix appoints Indian American Bela Bajaria as head of global TV

Bajaria is a former Miss India Universe, according to The Los Angeles Times.

Published: 10th September 2020 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2020 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

Netflix

Netflix

By IANS

NEW YORK: Netflix has promoted Indian American media leader Bela Bajaria to head its international TV operations as vice president for Global Television.

Announcing her new position, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said on Tuesday: "Since joining Netflix in 2016, Bela has demonstrated her versatility and creativity - building out our unscripted team and helping to take our local language slate, which is increasingly important for our members, to the next level,"

Earlier as the vice president in charge of Local Language Originals, Bajaria was behind the popular Netflix reality show "Indian Matchmaking," the drama series "Sacred Games" and the comedy serial "Never Have I Ever" about an Indian American teenager.

In her new position she will be taking over all the Netflix TV programming, including in English, which had been overseen by another vice president, Cindy Holland, who has been let go.

Bajaria is a former Miss India Universe, according to The Los Angeles Times.

Before her promotion Bajaria oversaw Netflix's original content for India and elsewhere in Asia and across Europe, the Middle East, Turkey, Africa, and Latin America, according to Netflix.

Hollywood Reporter said that Bajaria's promotion came as she was being courted by NBC Universal to oversee all its entertainment programming.

She had earlier been the president of Universal Television, a unit of NBC Universal, which is owned by Comcast.

Bajaria, who was born in London, is the child of Indians who had emigrated to the US from Zamba via Britain.

She told the Los Angeles Times that she first entered the Miss LA India USA pageant because "I thought it would be fun to discover the India culture on my own terms, through my own identity."

She went on to win Miss India USA, and, before being crowned Miss India Universe in 1991.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Netflix has Bela Bajaria Indian global TV division
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The hospital was built using 128 customised shipping containers measuring 40-ft length by 10-ft height by 10-ft width. (Photo | Express)
Tata Group gifts India's first COVID hospital built from scratch to Kasaragod
Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam inspects the repair works that are underway at Koyambedu Market in Chennai on Thursday | p jawahar
Chennai's Koyambedu market to reopen soon, work in process
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp