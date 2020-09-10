STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

'Stranger Things' star David Harbour and singer Lily Allen get married

Harbour and Allen, 35, were first linked in January this year, when they attended a BAFTA tea party together.

Published: 10th September 2020 01:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2020 01:42 PM   |  A+A-

David Harbour with wife Lily Allen. (Photo | Instagram David Harbour)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Stranger Things" star David Harbour has tied the knot with his girlfriend, singer-songwriter Lily Allen.

The couple got married in a low-key, socially distanced ceremony at the Graceland Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas on Monday.

They shared the news of their respective social media handles, with Harbour saying that the marriage was officiated by an impersonator of music legend Elvis Presley.

"In a wedding officiated by the king himself, the people's princess wed her devoted, low born, but kind credit card holder in a beautiful ceremony lit by the ashen skies courtesy of a burning state miles away in the midst of a global pandemic," Harbour, 45, wrote alongside photos from the ceremony.

"Refreshments were served at a small reception following," he added.

Harbour and Allen, 35, were first linked in January this year, when they attended a BAFTA tea party together.

In May, Allen posted pictures on Instagram in which she was wearing an engagement ring, but the couple never officially confirmed their engagement.

Prior to Allen, Harbour dated "Fantastic Beasts" star Alison Sudol.

Allen was previously married to Sam Cooper with whom she shares two daughters.

The couple divorced in 2018.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Stranger Things David Harbour Lily Allen
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The hospital was built using 128 customised shipping containers measuring 40-ft length by 10-ft height by 10-ft width. (Photo | Express)
Tata Group gifts India's first COVID hospital built from scratch to Kasaragod
Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam inspects the repair works that are underway at Koyambedu Market in Chennai on Thursday | p jawahar
Chennai's Koyambedu market to reopen soon, work in process
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp