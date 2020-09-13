STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Kris Jenner ended 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' after Kim and Kylie threatened to quit: Report

As for Kylie, the 23-year-old reportedly feels as if she earns enough cash through her several business ventures, and is no longer willing to sacrifice her privacy for a paycheck.

Published: 13th September 2020 11:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2020 11:51 AM   |  A+A-

Kim Kardashian West, left, and Kris Jenner. (File Photo | AP)

Kim Kardashian West, left, and Kris Jenner. (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: The call to end the hit E! reality show 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' was reportedly made by Kris Jenner after daughters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner threatened to quit the show.

According to Page Six, the family as a whole contemplated walking away for months, but once both Kim and Kylie decided to pull out of the series, the 64-year-old family matriarch decided to pull the plug completely, a source told The Sun.

The source claimed, "The family have been locked in an ongoing debate over the future of the show for months now. Kim has all the drama with Kanye West going on. He's refusing to put anything personal on the show, and it's increasingly difficult for Kim to find time to film the show."

As for Kylie, the 23-year-old reportedly feels as if she earns enough cash through her several business ventures, and is no longer willing to sacrifice her privacy for a paycheck.

The source added, "Kylie is making billions of dollars through her makeup line and product endorsements. She doesn't need the show, and like Kendall, has always struggled with fame and being in the spotlight. Filming the show meant having to be in Los Angeles with her family, now she is free to fly off on holiday, or follow Travis Scott on his next tour."

Back in March, eldest sibling, Kourtney Kardashian ditched the show, calling its filming environment 'toxic'. Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick are reportedly the only cast members upset by the cancellation, with Kris recently sharing that the 'Good American' founder Khloe has been crying over the news for days.

TAGS
Keeping Up With the Kardashians Kris Jenner Kim Kardashian Kylie Jenner
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, holds up the championship trophy after defeating Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, in the women's singles final of the US Open tennis championships. (Photo | AP)
Naomi Osaka beats Victoria Azarenka in US Open final, wins third Grand Slam
Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)
Post COVID, Home Minister Amit Shah re-admitted to AIIMS in Delhi
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp